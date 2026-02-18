Legal tech giant Harvey signs Harvey Specter from Suits as brand ambassador

Namesakes



AI giant Harvey has recruited its first-ever brand ambassador, and it’s a name many lawyers-in-the-making will recognise.

Gabriel Macht, best known for playing razor-sharp corporate lawyer Harvey Specter in the nine-season TV drama Suits, is officially teaming up with the platform that borrowed his character’s name.

The partnership comes at the same time as the launch of Harvey’s Instagram account, @askharvey.

The moves come during a period of rapid growth for the legal tech business, which earlier this month was reported to have rocketed to an $11 billion valuation.

Announcing the deal, CEO Winston Weinberg said: “Gabriel’s legendary performance as a lawyer continues to inspire people to pursue law. To that end, there’s no better spokesperson to support Harvey’s global brand growth and the launch of our Instagram account.”

Macht said he was drawn to the collaboration because he wants to support “a responsible approach that keeps public interest in view,” adding: “I’m grateful to join at this moment, and I’m thrilled to be a part of a company helping so many lawyers and aspiring lawyers change the way they work with Harvey’s AI platform.”

Until now, Harvey has largely concentrated on product development and building out its client base among major law firms. Bringing in a Hollywood frontman suggests it is now investing in broader name recognition as competition in the legal AI space intensifies.

It’s not the first time a legal tech player has embraced the cultural zeitgeist as part of its marketing efforts. Earlier this year, legal tech competitor Legora struck a sponsorship deal with Swedish golfer Ludvig Åberg, whose tournament kit now features the company’s logo.