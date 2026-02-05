Paul Weiss chair steps down after appearing in Epstein files

Reports had become ‘distraction’

Brad Karp, the longtime chairman of Paul Weiss, has stepped down from his leadership role at the firm after his name appeared in the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ). He will be replaced by Scott Barshay, the current head of the corporate department.

Karp chaired the firm from 2008 and practised as a litigator, leading it through a period of significant growth which saw revenue rise to over $2.6 billion in 2024.

According to a spokesperson for Paul Weiss, Karp met convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein through work connected to Apollo Global Management, an American asset management firm and one of the firm’s major clients.

However, Karp resigned abruptly after details of a previously undisclosed relationship were revealed following the documents’ release.

The emails released by the DoJ describe a relationship that appears to have been largely unprofessional — according to the firm, Epstein was not a client of Paul Weiss. The correspondence alludes to two dinners in New York, as well as requests for other personal favours, including references to a Woody Allen film screening in New York. Karp has since expressed regret over the interactions.

Karp will remain at the firm as a partner, focusing on client work. In a statement to the press, he said:

“Leading Paul, Weiss for the past 18 years has been the honor of my professional life. Recent reporting has created a distraction and has placed a focus on me that is not in the best interests of the firm.”

Brad Karp attracted criticism earlier this year over the firm’s deal with Donald Trump’s administration, which included a pledge of $40 billion in pro bono work.