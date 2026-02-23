SQE students must apply for reasonable adjustments earlier under new rules

Regulator tweaks support policy



Students sitting the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) will need to get their reasonable adjustments sorted sooner, under an updated policy published this month by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

The key change requires solicitor hopefuls to apply for their adjustments and complete the arrangement of a plan before the deadline for submitting a seat reservation form.

The regulator says the move will bring the booking process for candidates with reasonable adjustments in line with those without, and follows feedback from students who said they wanted confirmation of their adjustments and assessment location earlier.

The updated policy will first apply to candidates booking the October SQE2, though the SRA is encouraging all candidates sitting other SQE assessments to apply as soon as possible.

The policy also introduces a handful of other changes worth knowing about. Candidates will now need to provide details of any adjustments they received during their education or training, so that prior strategies can be taken into account alongside their supporting information. There is also new guidance for candidates whose impairment does not meet the legal threshold for a disability, such as those dealing with an acute injury, who may still be eligible for adjustments.

The updated policy also clarifies that reasonable adjustments are provided to address “substantial disadvantage” as defined under the Equality Act 2010.

For most candidates, a reasonable adjustment plan covering both SQE1 and SQE2 with validity of up to two years will be created, in line with changes the SRA introduced in June 2025.