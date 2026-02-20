SRA warning after LinkedIn user claims to be HSF Kramer CEO

Work experience whopper



The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has issued a warning to the public after someone created a LinkedIn profile falsely claiming to be the chief executive of Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer.

The profile, which appears to have since been taken down, was under the name “Awais Mahar” and listed the role as “Chief Executive Officer” of the global giant. It purported to offer legal services, according to the SRA’s alert.

The SRA confirmed it does not authorise or regulate any individual by that name, and that HSF Kramer has confirmed it has no connection to the profile.

The actual global CEO of the firm is Justin D’Agostino, who first joined as a paralegal in 1990 before returning as a trainee solicitor in 1998. He made partner in 2007.

The regulator warned that any business conducted through the profile is “not undertaken by a firm or individual authorised and regulated by the SRA”.