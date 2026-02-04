Taylor Wessing’s top lawyer earns £200k a week

Premier League footballer levels



Newly filed accounts have revealed the eye-watering sums being pulled in by the very top lawyer at Taylor Wessing, who is earning more than £10 million a year.

That equates to nearly £200,000 a week before tax and puts the unnamed partner in the realms of Premiership footballers in terms of earnings.

Freshly published Companies House filings for the firm’s UK LLP reveal that its highest-paid lawyer earned £10,387,583 in the year ending 30 April 2025, marking a sharp rise from £7.75 million the year before.

The figures also show a strong uplift in partner profitability, with average profit per equity partner (PEP) increasing by 21% to £1.1 million. The means the mystery partner is pulling in almost 10 times the firm’s average.

While £200,000 a week is no small change, the Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 reveals that some City partners are earning even more, in some cases a lot more. Average partner profits at elite US firms in London hover between £5 million and £7 million, with the very top partners, the so-called “rainmakers”, reportedly banking eye-watering sums of around £20 million.

News of the staggering earnings comes as Taylor Wessing prepares to join forces with US law firm Winston & Strawn, following a successful partner vote.