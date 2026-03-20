Another major influencer quits BigLaw

Social media star Ellie Stefanie becomes third high-profile figure to announce they’re leaving



A major law influencer with close to 200,000 followers across both TikTok and Instagram has announced she is leaving City law. She becomes the third lawfluencer to do so in just the last few weeks.

Ellie Stefanie announced her departure on TikTok on Wednesday, where she posts about her day-to-day life as an associate in the London office of Norton Rose Fulbright.

Stefanie, whose real name is Elinor Nikolova, began posting about her legal journey in 2023 as a trainee at the firm, where she qualified in February 2025. She regularly posts day in the life and corporate lifestyle content, as well as advice aimed at aspiring lawyers, covering topics such as applications and general career insights.

In the video announcing her decision to leave Big Law, Stefanie told her followers that she had been offered a role as a lawyer at an AI research lab. Speaking to Legal Cheek about her decision, she added:

“Choosing to step away from private practice was not a decision I took lightly, but it felt like the right moment to pursue an opportunity that would allow me to deepen my expertise in a field that is fast becoming central to the future of legal practice. The experience has been invaluable, and taking a step back has given me the space to reflect on my professional ambitions and to be more deliberate about the direction I take next. I leave with a strong sense of respect for my firm, whose support has been deeply appreciated, and with the understanding that the door remains open should I wish to return.”

Stefanie studied business & management with Chinese at Durham, before going on to complete her PGDL at BPP University Law School.

Stefanie’s departure comes after a spate of legal influencers announcing their departures from the profession, including Vera Mayzel just yesterday and legal blogger Liberty Miles last month.