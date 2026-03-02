PostsNews

Build better client relationships and win a house deposit, Shoosmiths tells lawyers

By Legal Cheek on

Car also up for grabs


Lawyers and staff at national law firm Shoosmiths have been given the opportunity to win either £25,000 towards a house deposit or a brand new car if they improve client relationships.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, firm chief executive David Jackson said it had set a challenge to all staff to identify ways to improve client service, turn ideas into action and make results measurable. The overall winner will be announced in April.

Smaller quarterly prizes include retail vouchers, but the real eye-catching rewards are reserved for the annual winners, who could bag themselves a new car or £25,000 towards a new home. The prizes are courtesy of the firm’s clients.

The initiative follows a separate staff incentive scheme at the firm, with Legal Cheek reporting that Shoosmiths recently confirmed it had reached its internal target of one million Microsoft Copilot prompts more than four months ahead of schedule, unlocking an additional £1 million for its firmwide bonus pool. The firm says it is the first major law firm to link a firmwide bonus directly to AI usage across its workforce.

