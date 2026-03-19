‘Do City law firms still favour certain unis?’

Solicitor hopeful has concerns



In the latest instalment of our popular Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor worries that City law firms have preferred universities, and that they aren’t studying at one.

“Hi Legal Cheek. I wanted to ask your readers whether they think City law firms still have a preference on the unis when it comes to selecting future trainees. I applied for a several vacation schemes during the latest cycle and while I’ve been lucky enough to secure one, I can’t help but think my uni (which isn’t a member of the Russell Group) might be holding me back. For context, I am on track for first in Geography. Thank you and please keep anonymous.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.