PostsAdvice

‘Do City law firms still favour certain unis?’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Solicitor hopeful has concerns


In the latest instalment of our popular Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor worries that City law firms have preferred universities, and that they aren’t studying at one.

“Hi Legal Cheek. I wanted to ask your readers whether they think City law firms still have a preference on the unis when it comes to selecting future trainees. I applied for a several vacation schemes during the latest cycle and while I’ve been lucky enough to secure one, I can’t help but think my uni (which isn’t a member of the Russell Group) might be holding me back. For context, I am on track for first in Geography. Thank you and please keep anonymous.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘Is it a bad idea to chase grad rec about my vac scheme application?’

Aspiring lawyer seeks readers' thoughts 🤔

6 days ago
5
news

‘I’ve failed vac scheme applications three years in a row. When is it time to give up?’

Aspiring lawyer seeks advice

Mar 5 2026 8:50am
26
news

‘Moving from a Magic Circle law firm to a US law firm: what should I expect?’

Junior lawyer seeks insights

Feb 20 2026 8:55am
8