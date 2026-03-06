How to convert a vac scheme into a TC offer

8 tips for crossing that final hurdle



Congratulations, you’ve secured that coveted vac scheme spot! This in and of itself is a fantastic achievement, and you should of course be very proud. The next step in your journey to obtaining a training contract is to get through the vac scheme itself. For some law firms, it will feel almost like a two-week-long interview. So to help, we’ve compiled a list of top tips for those of you about to embark on vacation schemes in the spring and summer.

1. Be visible

It may be the first time you have spent an extended period of time in a professional environment, and that can be daunting. However, whilst you may feel nervous, don’t let that get in the way of making yourself as visible as possible. Introduce yourself, speak up, attend any extra presentations, and make yourself known!

2. Meet and network with as many (varied!) people as possible

During the few weeks you’ll be at the firm, you will likely have the opportunity to speak to dozens of people, both as part of official networking events and during informal coffee chats. What is vital is that you cast your net wide. For instance, if you are placed in one specific team for the entire duration of the scheme, don’t let that define the boundaries of who you speak to. Make sure you reach out to people from different teams and to those at differing levels of seniority. This will ensure that you have a broad understanding of the kind of work done at the firm and of the firm’s culture more generally.

3. Be competent in the areas you can control

As a vac schemer, law firms don’t expect you to be the ‘finished product’, let alone a qualified lawyer. You will naturally come across tasks that are new to you, which you may struggle with. However, what is vital is staying on top of the things you can control (think spelling and grammar, communicating clearly in emails, meeting deadlines and being organised). These non-negotiables will signal that you’re reliable and have the necessary foundations to learn the more complicated tasks later down the line.

4. Show that you are as engaged as possible

If you have not done a law degree, technical know-how will not necessarily be where you shine during a vac scheme, nor is it expected of you. One of the best things you can do as a vac schemer is demonstrate genuine interest and enthusiasm. At Legal Cheek, we’ve spoken to countless associates and partners over the years, and one of the things they consistently stress is the importance of showing enthusiasm and engagement.

A great practical tip here is to always carry a notebook and jot down the tasks you’re involved in and anything you find interesting. This will be invaluable during any final interview where you may be asked to reflect on your time on the scheme, and being able to refer to concrete instances will demonstrate your genuine engagement with the work.

5. Where possible, show initiative

As a vac schemer, you will likely be set lots of tasks throughout the week similar to those you might encounter as a trainee. This may not always be possible, but if you can, show initiative and if there is an extra point you can research, do it! Anything that demonstrates you are thinking beyond the bare minimum and engaging critically with the task will reflect well on you. Obviously, do this within reason and use your judgement.

6. Be friendly to everyone

This one should be self-explanatory. Not only will your life be a lot more pleasant, but you also never know whose opinion may have an impact on your chances of securing that TC. This goes for everyone, from lawyers to cleaners to your fellow vac schemers.

7. Don’t try and one-up the other vac schemers

Speaking of your fellow vac schemers… You might not know how many TC offers will be made to your vac scheme cohort. However, even if the competition is stiff (and let’s face it, it will be!), don’t assume that trying to outshine or undermine others will improve your chances of progressing. Firms are looking for future colleagues, not competitors who create an uncomfortable atmosphere.

8. For set tasks, make sure you start on them asap

During the scheme, you will likely have a few set tasks to prepare for — whether that be a presentation, a negotiation exercise or a final interview. However, juggling preparation for these can be difficult when you’re concentrating heavily on networking, completing your day-to-day tasks, and are probably feeling quite tired.

A tip from one of our very own at Legal Cheek is not to let these more formal tasks fall by the wayside. As soon as you know what the task is, prepare as much as you can to give yourself the best chance of securing that TC.

Final words of advice

At the end of the day, just remember you are on the scheme for a reason! You have already passed a terrifically difficult process and are clearly capable. Now you just need to prove it!

Want to meet top law firms from the comfort of your own laptop? Join us for The Legal Cheek Spring Virtual Vacation Scheme and Law Fair 2026, taking place from Monday 23 March to Wednesday 25 March 2026. Register now to attend!