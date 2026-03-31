‘I’m self-studying SQE1. Any advice?’

Solicitor-hopeful seeks guidance
In our latest Career Conundrums submission, an aspiring solicitor is seeking guidance from those who chose to self-study for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).
“Dear Editorial Team. I am about to start my SQE journey and I’ve chosen to self-study using SQE materials from an online provider. I want to hear about the experiences of those who have also chosen the self-study route – how they found it and whether they passed first time. I am very nervous given the low pass rates and wondering whether my decision to self-study will make an already difficult exam even more difficult!”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.
Tom
Hey,
definitely possible.
You just need to find a study method and rhythm that works for you.
I self studied for six months next to my job and passed first time.
Read the ULAW books on the weekend. Used there mock question app and then two mock exams in the week before the exam.
No flashcards, no online course provider. No myriad of mock exams.
FLK1 Q2 and FLK2 Q1.
Fingers crossed for you and you can do it!
Best,