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‘I’m self-studying SQE1. Any advice?’

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By Legal Cheek on

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Solicitor-hopeful seeks guidance


In our latest Career Conundrums submission, an aspiring solicitor is seeking guidance from those who chose to self-study for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

“Dear Editorial Team. I am about to start my SQE journey and I’ve chosen to self-study using SQE materials from an online provider. I want to hear about the experiences of those who have also chosen the self-study route – how they found it and whether they passed first time. I am very nervous given the low pass rates and wondering whether my decision to self-study will make an already difficult exam even more difficult!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

The SQE Hub: Your ultimate resource for all things SQE

3 Comments

Tom

Hey,

definitely possible.
You just need to find a study method and rhythm that works for you.

I self studied for six months next to my job and passed first time.

Read the ULAW books on the weekend. Used there mock question app and then two mock exams in the week before the exam.

No flashcards, no online course provider. No myriad of mock exams.

FLK1 Q2 and FLK2 Q1.

Fingers crossed for you and you can do it!

Best,

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(4)(1)

Dr Yannis

My tip? When looking for material online, do not trust people who sell you stuff without identifying themselves or showing you their work first. This is why all my stuff has my name on it and is on socials!

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(2)(1)

Jon

I self-studied for SQE1 while working full time and passed first attempt, so yes it’s definately possible and don’t let the scaremongering put you off.

For the actual learning, I used the Revise SQE books as my main source and honestly they’re brilliant for the price. Concise, straight to the point, covers everything on the spec. I supplemented with ULaw books for a few of the practice subjects (Dispute Res, Criminal Lit, Property) where I felt like I needed a bit more depth. I used Lawdrills for my practice questions and MCQs and highly recommend. I also did all the free mocks I could find, and did the one hundred mocks which tested niche topics well.

Honestly probably 60% of my prep was just doing questions and reviewing what I got wrong. Give yourself enough time, don’t burn out or psych yourself out. You can do it

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