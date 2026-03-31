‘I’m self-studying SQE1. Any advice?’

Solicitor-hopeful seeks guidance



In our latest Career Conundrums submission, an aspiring solicitor is seeking guidance from those who chose to self-study for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

“Dear Editorial Team. I am about to start my SQE journey and I’ve chosen to self-study using SQE materials from an online provider. I want to hear about the experiences of those who have also chosen the self-study route – how they found it and whether they passed first time. I am very nervous given the low pass rates and wondering whether my decision to self-study will make an already difficult exam even more difficult!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.