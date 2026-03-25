LegalEdCon 2026 schedule announced

From TC recruitment in the AI age to trainee burnout to media training for early talent teams: we’ve got all the bases covered in new breakout session format
The schedule for the 2026 edition of Legal Cheek‘s education and training conference, LegalEdCon, has been announced.
Taking place at Kings Place, the leading canal-side venue in King’s Cross, London, on Thursday 14 May 2026, the annual gathering will once again bring together learning and development teams, graduate recruitment specialists from more than 150 leading law firms, and academics from universities across the UK.
This year will see the Conference split across four spaces, the Battlebridge Room, Hall 2, the St Pancras Room and the Limehouse Room, with a new breakout session format that allows a greater range of topics to be covered. From TC recruitment in the AI age to trainee burnout to media training for early talent teams: we’ve got all the bases covered.
Read the schedule below ⬇️ Reading this on a phone? Scroll right to see full schedule ➡️ 📱
Morning
|Time
|Battlebridge
|Hall 2
|St Pancras
|Limehouse
|8:30 – 9:15
|☕ Breakfast
|9:15 – 9:30
|🎤 Welcome
|9:35 – 10:35
💡 Prepared for Practice
|Beyond the hype: What trainee lawyers need to understand about AI
|Understanding what motivates emerging talent in an ever-changing world
|Practice-ready or exam-ready? Using data to predict performance
|10:40 – 11:10
|☕ Morning coffee
|11:15 – 12:15
💡 Recruitment
|TC recruitment in the AI age
|QWE, new routes and paralegals
|12:20 – 13:20
|🍽 Lunch
Afternoon
|Time
|Battlebridge
|Hall 2
|St Pancras
|Limehouse
|13:30 – 14:30
💡 Academic
|Solicitor apprentices share their stories
|SQE town hall
|How law degrees are changing
|SQE companion apps
|14:35 – 15:05
|☕ Afternoon coffee
|15:10 – 16:10
💡 Practical
|Junior lawyer burnout: what’s behind it, and how can you avoid it?
|The next horizon of diversity & inclusion
|Media training workshop: how to deal with journalists and maximise PR opportunities
|16:15 – 17:00
|⭐ Keynote address
|17:00 – 17:15
|🎤 Closing remarks
|17:15 onwards
|🥂 Canalside drinks, canapes & The Legal Cheek Awards 2026
.
LegalEdCon 2026 is supported by headline sponsors BPP University, BARBRI and The University of Law.
Sessions across the day will de divided into the following themes: Prepared for practice, Recruitment, Academic and Practical. Delegates will for the first time be able to tailor their LegalEdCon experience around the issues that matter most to them, with multiple sessions running simultaneously across the venue, ranging from big-hitting panel discussions to more intimate workshop-style sessions.
As ever, there will be plenty of opportunities to network, with all delegates gathering together for breakfast, coffee breaks, lunch and post-conference drinks beside the Regent’s Canal, before the day rounds off with The Legal Cheek Awards 2026.
Standard Release tickets are now available. Secure your place.