LegalEdCon 2026 schedule announced

From TC recruitment in the AI age to trainee burnout to media training for early talent teams: we’ve got all the bases covered in new breakout session format

The schedule for the 2026 edition of Legal Cheek‘s education and training conference, LegalEdCon, has been announced.

Taking place at Kings Place, the leading canal-side venue in King’s Cross, London, on Thursday 14 May 2026, the annual gathering will once again bring together learning and development teams, graduate recruitment specialists from more than 150 leading law firms, and academics from universities across the UK.

This year will see the Conference split across four spaces, the Battlebridge Room, Hall 2, the St Pancras Room and the Limehouse Room, with a new breakout session format that allows a greater range of topics to be covered. From TC recruitment in the AI age to trainee burnout to media training for early talent teams: we’ve got all the bases covered.

Read the schedule below ⬇️ Reading this on a phone? Scroll right to see full schedule ➡️ 📱