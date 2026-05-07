New speakers announced for LegalEdCon 2026 as one week countdown begins

Must-attend conference for grad rec professionals takes place Thursday 14 May

The fourth batch of speakers for LegalEdCon 2026 has been revealed, with Legal Cheek’s flagship legal education and training conference now just one week away. There’s still time to secure your spot, so grab your tickets here.

Back for its ninth year, LegalEdCon takes place in-person at Kings Place, London on Thursday 14 May 2026. The event brings together learning & development and graduate recruitment professionals from more than 150 leading law firms with top academics and senior industry figures for a day of insight-packed sessions and networking. View the full schedule.

The speakers (fourth batch) 🗣️

• George McNeilly, Early Talent Partner at DWF

• Beth Black, Director of Education and Training at the Solicitors Regulation Authority

• Eleanor Beattie, Senior Early Careers Manager at Baker McKenzie

• Jonny Hurst, SQE TV Founder and Director of Outreach at BPP Law School

• Julie Manson, Module Leader, Professional Skills & Behaviours, BPP Law School

• Lucy Jackaman, Solicitor Apprentice at Gowling WLG

• Sarvenaz Naeli, Co-Founder of THEONEHUNDRED

• Tom Brightwell, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Bright Network

You can also revisit the first, second and third batches of speakers announced earlier.

Delegates can look forward to a packed programme of short talks, panel discussions and engaging workshop-style sessions, covering some of the most pressing issues in legal education and training today. Topics on the agenda include TC recruitment in the age of AI, junior lawyer burnout, the evolving shape of law degrees, the SQE and media training for early talent teams, with the day rounding off with a special keynote address.

Final Release tickets are now available. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.