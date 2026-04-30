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Latest speakers announced for LegalEdCon 2026

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By Legal Cheek on

Just two weeks away

From top left to bottom right: Georgina Bennett-Warner, Head of Marketing at Wedlake Bell; Thom Brooks, Principal, Collingwood College and Chair in Law, Ethics and Government at Durham University’s Law School; Morag Duffin, Director of Student Success at The University of Law; Hannah Fernie-Clarke, Legal Assistant at Pallas Partners; Patrick Grant, Associate Professor of AI and Technology at The University of Law; Roger Strachan, Director at Devil’s Advocate; Andy Suszek, VP of Data Strategy and Analytics at BARBRI; Clare Wardell, Legal Apprenticeship Experience Project Lead at BPP University Law School

Today, Legal Cheek has announced a further group of top speakers for LegalEdCon 2026, as anticipation builds for the annual in-person conference, which is just over two weeks away. These speakers will join the long list of training experts, influencers and academics announced over the last few weeks. If you haven’t already, get your tickets now!

LegalEdCon returns as an in-person event at Kings Place, London on Thursday 14 May 2026. Now in its ninth year, the conference will bring together learning & development and graduate recruitment teams from over 150 leading law firms, along with top academics and other prominent industry figures. It will be an action-packed day dedicated to learning and networking. View LegalEdCon’s schedule here.

The speakers (third batch) 🗣️

Georgina Bennett-Warner, Head of Marketing at Wedlake Bell

Thom Brooks, Principal, Collingwood College and Chair in Law, Ethics and Government at Durham University’s Law School

Morag Duffin, Director of Student Success at The University of Law

Hannah Fernie-Clarke, Legal Assistant at Pallas Partners

Patrick Grant, Associate Professor of AI and Technology at The University of Law

Roger Strachan, Director at Devil’s Advocate

Andy Suszek, VP of Data Strategy and Analytics at BARBRI

Clare Wardell, Legal Apprenticeship Experience Project Lead at BPP University Law School

You can find out more about the first batch, second batch and third batch of speakers. Further speakers will be announced over the coming fortnight.

Throughout the day, delegates can look forward to a wide-ranging programme of short talks, panel discussions and intimate workshop-style sessions tackling some of the most pressing issues in legal education and training today. Topics on the agenda include TC recruitment in the age of AI, junior lawyer burnout, the evolving shape of law degrees, the SQE and media training for early talent teams. The day will round off with a special keynote address delivered by former A&O Shearman trainee turned tech entrepreneur Alexander Kardos-Nyheim.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with The College of Legal Practice as a silver sponsor.

Final Release tickets are now available. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.

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