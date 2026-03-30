ULaw strikes SQE partnership with Leicester Uni

On-campus teaching

The University of Law has struck a deal with the University of Leicester to deliver its SQE-ready LLM from September.

The partnership means aspiring lawyers will be able to study ULaw’s LLM Legal Practice (SQE1&2) full-time at Leicester’s campus. Aspiring lawyers will also have the opportunity to study for the Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL) as part of the same tie-up.

Professor Peter Crisp, deputy vice-chancellor at ULaw, commented:

“We are delighted to form this strategic partnership with the University of Leicester. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to working with outstanding universities to create accessible, high-quality pathways into the legal profession.Through this partnership, students at University of Leicester will benefit from our extensive expertise in postgraduate legal training, gaining the knowledge, skills and confidence to achieve their ambitions.”

ULaw already has a number of partnerships with unis across the UK, including Royal Holloway, Exeter, Liverpool, Reading, Newcastle, Hull and most recently Oxford Brookes.

Elsewhere in the market, BARBRI has similar academic tie-ups with Anglia Ruskin, King’s College London and Queen Mary, while The College of Legal Practice (CoLP) has deals with Middlesex and Manchester Metropolitan, among others. Meanwhile, BPP, like ULaw, BARBRI, and CoLP, has exclusive training arrangements with a number of City law firms.