What employment lawyers actually do

This week on The Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott return for a closer look at one of law’s most varied practice areas. They cover the full range of what employment law looks like in practice, from unfair dismissal cases to the role employment lawyers play in corporate transactions, including due diligence, TUPE, and workforce restructuring.

With the Employment Rights Act’s reforms on the horizon, organisations across every sector are preparing for significant change. Julia and Ryan discuss what those reforms could mean in practice, for employers, employees and the lawyers advising them.

