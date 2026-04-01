Mens ReAI can pronounce EU case law, update your LinkedIn and even attend assessment centres



A new AI tool promises to free law students from tedious tasks, with its creators going one step further by developing an AI-powered hologram that can attend assessment centres and networking events on their behalf.

The tool, called ‘Mens ReAI’, is the brainchild of academics Professor May Donoghue and Professor David Stevenson. Off the back of its early success in supporting US law students through their studies, it has already secured $643 million (£561 million) in funding from investors.

Users on the free basic subscription can scan their handwritten notes into the app using their phone’s camera, then highlight up to 15 pages at a time in seven different colours, rendering what the app’s creators call “the laborious task of highlighting by hand a thing of the past.”

The app’s built-in audio feature reads out EU case law names, which the developers say will allow users to drop them into conversation with “complete confidence,” leaving non-law friends “totally impressed.” So, no more stumbling over Rewe-Zentral AG v Bundesmonopolverwaltung für Branntwein at social gatherings!

Finally, the LinkedIn auto-sync feature — dubbed ‘I’m Delighted to Announce…’ — will automatically post status updates to your professional profile, keeping your connections informed of your latest career milestones, such as vacation scheme offers and whether you passed the SQE in the top quintile.

The enhanced subscription, at $42 (£32) per month, unlocks premium features including the highlighting tool extended to 17 pages of notes, and a built-in AI negotiation tool that deals directly with law firms on a user’s behalf, securing a better salary and perks ahead of their training contract.*

Finally, the platinum subscription, priced at a hefty $156 (£118) per month, allows aspiring lawyers to create an AI-powered hologram of themselves to attend open days, networking events, and assessment centres, boosting their chances of training contract success.

Commenting on the UK launch of Mens ReAI, Professor Donoghue said:

“We’re really excited about this product. While development has until now been moving at a bit of a snail’s pace, the seed funding coupled with the UK launch will enable us to push ahead and ultimately streamline the law student experience. That said, we understand the concerns around AI and intend to tread gingerly.”

*A survey of 65 Mens ReAI users found that two had secured better perks and a higher salary as a result of using the app. Fifty-eight reported having their training contracts revoked.