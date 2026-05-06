Supreme Court appoints new justice

Lord Justice Snowden joins top bench

The Supreme Court has announced the appointment of Lord Justice Snowden as its newest justice.

Lord Justice Snowden first joined the bench as a Recorder of the Crown Court in 2006, before becoming a Deputy High Court Judge in 2008 and High Court Judge of the Chancery Division in 2015. He ascended to the Court of Appeal in 2021. Prior to his judicial appointment, he practised commercial law at Erskine Chambers, focusing on company law, corporate insolvency and financial services, and took silk in 2003.

He studied law at Downing College, Cambridge, before completing a master of laws at Harvard Law School. He was called to the bar by Lincoln’s Inn in 1986.

Speaking on his appointment, Lord Justice Snowden said:

“I am deeply honoured to have been appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court. I look forward to serving in that role and to working together with the other Justices of the Supreme Court and members of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.”

As part of his judicial career, Lord Justice Snowden has also served as Vice-Chancellor of the County Palatine of Lancaster and Supervising Judge of the Business and Property Courts for the Northern and North-Eastern Circuits from 2019, was appointed to the Transparency and Open Justice Board in 2024 and was appointed Lead Judge for International Relations in March 2025.

Outside of the legal world, Lord Justice Snowden was a rugby union referee for over 30 years.