Greenberg Traurig boosts London training contract numbers by 50%

Exclusive: 8 to 12



Greenberg Traurig is upping the number of trainees it will recruit into its growing London office, Legal Cheek can reveal.

The US firm, which opened its London office in 2009, has confirmed it will increase training contract numbers from eight to 12 for the upcoming graduate recruitment cycle. The first enlarged cohort of trainees will begin their training in 2027.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that the firm offers a trainee salary of £55,000, rising to £60,000 in year two. Newly qualified (NQ) associate salaries are not publicly disclosed, though Legal Cheek understands that pay sits toward the very top of the market, in line with the firm’s US peers in the City.

Commenting on the increase, a spokesperson for Greenberg Traurig told Legal Cheek: