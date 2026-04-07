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Greenberg Traurig boosts London training contract numbers by 50%

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By Legal Cheek on

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Exclusive: 8 to 12


Greenberg Traurig is upping the number of trainees it will recruit into its growing London office, Legal Cheek can reveal.

The US firm, which opened its London office in 2009, has confirmed it will increase training contract numbers from eight to 12 for the upcoming graduate recruitment cycle. The first enlarged cohort of trainees will begin their training in 2027.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that the firm offers a trainee salary of £55,000, rising to £60,000 in year two. Newly qualified (NQ) associate salaries are not publicly disclosed, though Legal Cheek understands that pay sits toward the very top of the market, in line with the firm’s US peers in the City.

Commenting on the increase, a spokesperson for Greenberg Traurig told Legal Cheek:

“Expanding our trainee solicitor intake from 8 to 12, effective from 2027, reflects the continued growth of our London office and our investment in the next wave of talent. This increase forms part of our long-term strategy to broaden training opportunities, support the development of our practice areas, and ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our trainees benefit from hands-on experience across a wide range of practices, as well as our client secondment programme. We look forward to welcoming our next cohort to the firm.”

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

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Pat
Pat
7 hours ago

The US firms really do seem to be kicking on the City. I’ve heard of a few making similar increases to their TC numbers

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___
___
1 hour ago
Reply to  Pat

Have they not heard of AI?

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Laa
Laa
1 hour ago

Many big English firms quietly cutting numbers.

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