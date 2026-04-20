How to secure a training contract at a top law firm

Tips on how to navigate the process from a future Magic Circle trainee



Securing a training contract at a top firm can feel a bit like a lottery: countless applications, limited offers, and for many aspiring solicitors, the process can seem like luck of the draw.

This week on the Legal Cheek Podcast, Tom Connelly puts future Magic Circle trainee Ryan Scott in the hot seat to unpack how he successfully navigated the application process and landed a role at his dream firm.

They discuss the importance of planning your time effectively during the intense application season, as well as why a well-researched and carefully curated application is essential to standing out in a crowded field. The pair also explore the value of shortlisting firms strategically, going deeper than other candidates in your research, and clearly articulating your motivations.

Drawing on practical insights and experience — including lessons learned from working closely with graduate recruiters — they break down what separates successful applications from unsuccessful ones, alongside tips on building commercial awareness and performing at the later stages of the process.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.