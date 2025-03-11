SQE exam fees to rise for third time

Increases track inflation and cover additional costs of delivering exams in Welsh



The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) have announced a third fee increase for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), to cover inflation and translating the exams into Welsh.

The SRA has confirmed that from September 2025, SQE fees will rise to £1,934 for SQE1 and £2,974 for SQE2, totalling £4,908.

This amounts to a total increase of 2.3%, which the regulator says aligns with its “contractual agreements” with SQE exam provider Kaplan.

This marks the third increase in SQE fees, following a significant 11% rise in July 2023. While partly reflecting inflation, this latest hike also includes a “small additional uplift” to cover the costs of translating the SQE into Welsh, similar to the reason given for the 5% increase in April 2024.

Alongside the fee increase, the SRA has published Kaplan’s annual performance report, which includes measures to prevent future “rounding” errors. This follows issues with the January 2024 SQE1 results, where some candidates were mistakenly told they had failed, leading to firms revoking training contracts.

The report confirms that SQE2 pass rates are higher than those for SQE1. Meanwhile, outgoing SRA Chief Executive Paul Philip expressed his “delight” that pass rates for solicitor apprenticeships were typically higher than for the rest of the cohort, highlighting “real opportunities for social mobility”.

Philip said: “The latest reports again confirm that the SQE is a robust, fair, and valid assessment. Increased numbers of candidates have been assessed. Kaplan has responded to candidate feedback, including by transforming the booking process”

Separately, the SRA have announced a £360,000 fund for providers to support disadvantaged students afford the SQE and “provide a boost for organisations already working hard to improve access to the profession”. The funds come from penalties imposed on Kaplan for issues with SQE assessment delivery.

Approximately 190 candidates from disadvantaged backgrounds are expected to benefit from the fund. As many students know, the SQE comes with significant costs, excluding expenses for study materials and preparation courses, which can exceed £10,000.

Organisations interested in the fund are directed to find details here with a Wednesday 30 April deadline. The fund should cover the SQE1 entry fees, and organisations will need to demonstrate how their schemes support committed, self-funding aspiring solicitors who face significant barriers to qualification. Dividing the £360k between 190, though, amounts to £1,895 — just shy of fees with this SQE1 price increase.