Weightmans scoops up two firms in London and Leeds

Double deal



Weightmans has merged with law firms based in London and Leeds, bolstering its presence in two cities where it already has a foothold.

The Liverpool-headquartered firm, which operates across 10 offices nationwide and boasts over 1,500 lawyers across its UK bases, has snapped up London outfit Elborne Mitchell and Leeds-based Myton Law, with both deals taking effect from 1 April 2026.

The firm says the mergers will give it the resources to meet what it describes as the “ever-increasing needs and expectations” of clients.

Elborne Mitchell specialises in insurance, employment and commercial matters, while Myton Law, which employed just six people, focuses on shipping, rail and logistics.

Weightmans managing partner, Sarah Walton, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to announce these mergers. Joining with Elborne Mitchell and Myton Law will contribute significantly to the depth and breadth of services we offer to clients across the globe. Everyone is committed to a shared philosophy of delivering client service excellence and it is with that philosophy we now head into our new future together.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows Weightmans recruits around 14 trainees each year across its offices, on a starting salary of £29,000 in the regions and £34,000 in London.