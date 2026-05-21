Blackstone super-silk drafted in for last-ditch appeal bid



Southampton Football Club’s last-ditch attempt to overturn their expulsion from the Championship playoffs over a spying scandal has failed, despite reportedly subbing in high-powered super-silk Lord Pannick.

The footballing world was gripped after it emerged that Saints had been caught spying on a Middlesbrough’s training session near the five-star Rockliffe Hall hotel ahead of their playoff showdown with the north east club. The Saints went on to win the game 2-1 across two legs.

However, Southampton were subsequently thrown out of the playoffs after admitting they had spied on Boro and two other rivals’ training sessions.

The club launched an appeal yesterday, branding the decision “manifestly disproportionate” and reportedly calling on Blackstone Chambers‘ Lord Pannick KC to fight their corner.

The eminent KC has represented a number of top clubs in recent years, most notably Manchester City, who face 115 charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial rules. City fans appeared delighted with the club’s signing, displaying a banner bearing Pannick’s image and name at a game against Aston Villa in 2023.



Unfortunately for Southampton, Pannick was unable to work his magic on this occasion, with the club’s appeal knocked back yesterday evening. Middlesbrough will now progress to the playoff final against Hull at Wembley on Saturday.