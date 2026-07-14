‘I’ve done five vac schemes and failed to secure a TC. Is there something wrong with me?’

Missing something?



In our latest career conundrum, an aspiring solicitor asks why none of their vacation schemes have converted into a training contract offer at a City law firm.

Hey Legal Cheek. I graduated in 2024 with an LLB from Newcastle Uni. I got pretty good grades (a 1st) and some decent work experience such as short term paralegal roles, Citizen Advice and plenty of open days. I’ve had decent luck getting vac schemes and secured five over the last three years, a decent mix of Silver Circle, large international firms and one smaller US firm’s London office (after the first year of failure I thought I’d branch out to try my luck with different kinds of firm!). But despite all that I seem to be massively cursed when it comes to converting them! I do the work, interact with people (even though I am quite shy) try my best on the assessments and I’m at a complete loss. Yes, I have requested feedback, though it tends to be quite vague, typically along the lines of ‘we were impressed, but there were stronger candidates etc’. Has this happened to anyone else? I feel like I am missing something glaringly obvious?

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