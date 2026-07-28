‘I’m not even two years qualified, and already hate the job… but the money’s too good to walk away’

Lifestyle creep



In our latest career conundrum submission, a young lawyer wants to quit but is struggling to walk away from such a well-paid job.

“Hello Legal Cheek. My career conundrum hasn’t come up yet, which surprises me a bit. I’m approaching 2PQE at a London law firm where the salaries are towards the top end of the market. I have enjoyed some bits of the job so far and (most of) my colleagues, but I’m starting to think corporate law just isn’t for me. Even setting aside the long, stressful hours, I don’t find the work stimulating or rewarding.”

That said, it obviously pays very well and lets me live a certain lifestyle in London that I’ve gotten used to. So ideally I’d like to hear from people who’ve been in a similar position. What did they weigh up before deciding to stay or leave, and do you feel better for the choice you made? I’d also be interested to know if they chose to leave, how they found the financial adjustment? Thanks, R.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.