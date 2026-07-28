‘I’m not even two years qualified, and already hate the job… but the money’s too good to walk away’

Lifestyle creep
In our latest career conundrum submission, a young lawyer wants to quit but is struggling to walk away from such a well-paid job.
“Hello Legal Cheek. My career conundrum hasn’t come up yet, which surprises me a bit. I’m approaching 2PQE at a London law firm where the salaries are towards the top end of the market. I have enjoyed some bits of the job so far and (most of) my colleagues, but I’m starting to think corporate law just isn’t for me. Even setting aside the long, stressful hours, I don’t find the work stimulating or rewarding.”
That said, it obviously pays very well and lets me live a certain lifestyle in London that I’ve gotten used to. So ideally I’d like to hear from people who’ve been in a similar position. What did they weigh up before deciding to stay or leave, and do you feel better for the choice you made? I’d also be interested to know if they chose to leave, how they found the financial adjustment? Thanks, R.”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.
I’m so sorry you are experiencing this. I am in the same position too, 1.5pqe at a top London firm and considering my options. Good news is that I think a lot of the skills are transferable but it is difficult to think of what to do next.
I hate to break it to you – but the skills aren’t transferable (10yr PQE corporate lawyer here) – that’s something your law lecturer says in first year to let you know that even if you’re not sure about the chosen degree and career now, it doesn’t matter because you can change later. There is nothing that being in law teaches you that is so transferable above any other skill in any other profession. No other job cares if you can spot a double spacing and a cross-reference error in a 100-page SPA or that you know the difference between representations, warranties and indemnities. The longer you stay in it, the less chance you’ll leave.
I mean if you’re interested insurance work, those skills are definitely transferable.
It doesn’t get better, but the money does.
Better to get out now before the golden handcuffs are truly slapped on. If anyone has any ideas for an alternative viable career which offers similar cash then I’m all ears.
Is this a life you want at 50 or even 40? Would you advise your kids/loved ones to do this?
Money is great but not at the complete cost of your life. Plan your exit, make a financial plan to exit (pensions will accrue over time) and get your life back. If you’re used to a certain lifestyle, now is perhaps the time to manage that and think about it, before, truly, there is no exit and you resent the life you made for yourself.
Get out while you can. If you are unhappy now then this will compound – the money will not increase that much (think tax and inflation) unless you make partner but the stress and responsibility will as you progress through the ranks (and few people make partner anyway).
The usual route is to transition into i) either a smaller law firm or in house or ii) a side hustle you have built up alongside the day job (coaching or some other business). If the latter make sure you have 6 months’ worth of living costs. If the former then reduce your baseline living costs as your pay will go down by at least 1/3. It may be painful but you will still be earning much more than most and you will benefit by getting a wider skillset as well (Biglaw trains people to be super niche) which can then be the springboard into a different career in professional services/business.
The biggest mistake is people thinking BigLaw skills translate well into other fields. They don’t.
It’s what I did fyi.
I completely understand, I am in the same boat working for an American law firm. Money is the only thing that keeps me going. I don’t plan on doing this for longer than I need to. For now, I am working to get on the property ladder and better my life, as somebody who got into this from a poor background. I still need to figure out an exit plan. No, lawyers absolutely do NOT have transferrable skills, they’re actually the most inflexible and stuck in their ways workers, they cannot see different angles to an issue other than their own view which they will fight people over about. If you go in-house, your salary will halve probably so only make the jump once you have enough savings. The reality in the UK is that you either have money but no life/time, or have life/time but no money. I am not ruling out moving countries tbh