‘Can my firm claw back training fees if I leave on qualification?’

NQ questions firm’s demand to repay professional skills course costs
In the latest of our popular Career Conundrums series, a soon-to-be NQ questions their firm’s bid to claw back the cost of their professional skills course after confirming they’ll leave when their training contract ends.
“I wondered if you had come across this issue before and whether there is any authority or guidance on it. I am due to qualify as a solicitor in September 2026 via the LPC/training contract route. I have successfully completed my LPC and PSC and will be moving to another firm rather than remaining with my training firm. My understanding has always been that, under the old training contract regime, training providers were required to ensure that trainees completed the PSC and to meet the associated PSC costs. My training firm is now seeking repayment of the PSC fees under a clawback provision. Whilst I appreciate there may be contractual arguments either way, I am interested in the underlying regulatory position. Specifically, if a training establishment was required by the SRA to fund the PSC as part of the trainee’s qualification process, is there any SRA guidance, authority or industry practice on whether those fees can subsequently be recovered from the trainee through a clawback provision? I have found plenty of information confirming that firms were required to pay for the PSC, but very little addressing whether those mandatory costs can later be passed back to the trainee. I’d be very interested to hear whether this is a point that has arisen before, or whether there is any guidance or commentary on it.”
Fairly common both under the old and new route to have provisions like this in your TC, but it’s pretty rare for firms to enforce them provided you haven’t been a massive pain in the arse throughout your time at the firm.
Outrageous firms do this
NAME AND SHAME
Yes, definitely. The firm I trained with (a mid-sized regional firm) paid incoming trainees £10,000 towards the cost of the LPC, rather than covering the fees directly. The training contract required repayment if you left within two years of qualification, with the amount reducing by 1/24 each month.
Despite being a profitable NQ and leaving on good terms, I was required to repay £5,000 when I left after 10 months (with a small reduction granted as a “gesture of goodwill”). I also know of other former trainees who left the same firm before the two-year mark and were required to repay the money (although, curiously, one individual was apparently exempted for “exceptional circumstances”). In one case, the firm withheld an individual’s final salary and clawed back as much as it could in a single payment.
Needless to say, only one person from my intake remains at the firm.
Shocking because you will have made the firm that amount in your first week as an NQ.
I think this misses the wider commercial reality of what a training firm actually invests in someone on the LPC/training contract route.
The PSC fee itself is only one part of the cost. By the time a firm has paid for LPC support, PSC fees, salary during the training contract, employer’s National Insurance, pension contributions, supervision time, reduced chargeable output, internal training, HR time and the inevitable write-off of mistakes or rework, the real cost of taking someone through qualification can easily sit in the region of £80,000 to £100,000 or more.
That is before even factoring in the opportunity cost. A firm gives a trainee a regulated route to qualification, allocates supervisor time, exposes them to client work, absorbs their learning curve and carries the commercial risk that they may not ultimately stay. The firm does that on the expectation that, at the very least, there is some mutual good faith in the relationship.
There may well be a contractual argument about whether PSC costs can be clawed back, and I understand why a trainee would ask the regulatory question. However, focusing only on whether the clause is technically enforceable ignores the broader point. If a firm has invested heavily in someone’s qualification and the trainee immediately leaves at the point the firm might finally begin to see a return on that investment, it is difficult to present the trainee as the wronged party.
The PSC may be a mandatory part of the old training contract route, and the firm may be required to fund the first attempt, but that does not make the trainee’s position morally attractive. The firm has still spent significant time and money helping that individual qualify. Walking away at qualification and then objecting to any repayment of agreed training costs may be contractually arguable, but it feels commercially one-sided and, in my view, morally poor.
The blunt reality is that law firms cannot keep absorbing the full cost of qualification where trainees use them as a stepping stone and leave the moment they qualify. If someone has benefited from that investment and then chooses to leave immediately, it is hardly surprising that the firm would look to recover what it can, provided the clawback provision was clearly agreed and lawfully operated.
Some of this may be true at a general level but law firms frequently take on other juniors who have trained with other firms, and so they benefit from this “trading” of junior personnel. Most firms do not “home grow” the majority of their junior staff, but rather they are brought in laterally – so firms should make a net profit if we are talking training costs…
I’m not sure whether this is the most toxic mindset I’ve ever read in relation to trainees, but it’s in contention.
Trainees are not an investment vehicle, and a training contract is an employment contract, not indentured servitude. Firms benefit from trainees – if too many trainees are leaving the firm upon qualification then perhaps more inward reflection is in order rather than blaming trainees.
This happens all the time, if it’s in the contract they can do it. Whether they really will is their choice. It might feel wrong/ unfair but it depends what was signed.
I was going to say that I would not pay but I see that many firms simply deduct it from your final paycheck.
I am sure you could put up a good challenge to this in court with an argument akin to unfair contract terms, or duress or similar. Essentially you are in a weaker position than the firm and ultimately the term is unreasonable but you do not have the negotiating power to get rid of it. I would do this if they sued. You are a new employee not an equal commercial entity. As long as you stay in the fight you have a chance of winning. I probably wouldn’t bother suing if they deducted the money.
Probably the best bet in such a scenario is just to walk out early or to go slow at work. All these little tricks are designed to make you stay and work hard and ultimately to get one over on you if you do leave. Management love to have the last word. So dossing or going early is the ultimate riposte. It’s unfortunate but that’s the way it is.
I accept that smaller firms may occasionally lose out if they spend time training people only for them to up and leave.
However what these clauses really are an example of is that law firms are use the stick to motivate people.
In this case they want you to stay and the stick is a financial penalty. It may not be legally enforceable but it is psychological pressure as most people do not have the time and gumption to fight it. It is somewhat implied that they are not paying you top rates whether through the greed of management or because they are not making enough profits to do so.
Big firms also use the stick. Their stick is psychological pressure and the fact that they are always sacking people and if you do not work harder you may be next.
It is the prevalence of sackings and dismissals at the top which creates a cascade effect down to the bottom firms where people want to leave and try their luck at bigger firms.
Lawyers are cwords non shocka
Lol – very true. A succinct and accurate summary of the issue.
Simply, yes. A TC is not a test-drive to walk out with a car for free. Firms spend thousands of pounds in pay and hours supporting trainees into their professional career.
Would this person in question order a salad in a restaurant, eat all of it and then want it for free? Probably not, but then again…