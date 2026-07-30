Eversheds Sutherland boosts NQ lawyer pay: £120k London, £80k regions

More rises
Eversheds Sutherland has increased the pay of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in both London and the regions.
London salaries will enjoy a 9% boost to £120,000 from £110,000 and regional rates will rise around 10% from £72,500 to £80,000.
This increase comes a year after the international firm raised NQ pay in the capital to £110,000.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the rise puts Eversheds level with Simmons & Simmons, K&L Gates and CMS on £120,000, while Winston Taylor and BCLP sit £5,000 higher.
The move comes amid a slew of recent NQ pay rises, with Mishcon de Reya raising its NQ salary to £110,000, briefly drawing level with Eversheds before the international firm nudged ahead once again.
This isn’t correct for the regions, especially if in real estate
Stephenson Harwood once again behind the curve… takes leadership forever to catch on! No wonder all the good juniors are leaving …