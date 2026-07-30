Eversheds Sutherland boosts NQ lawyer pay: £120k London, £80k regions

More rises



Eversheds Sutherland has increased the pay of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in both London and the regions.

London salaries will enjoy a 9% boost to £120,000 from £110,000 and regional rates will rise around 10% from £72,500 to £80,000.

This increase comes a year after the international firm raised NQ pay in the capital to £110,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the rise puts Eversheds level with Simmons & Simmons, K&L Gates and CMS on £120,000, while Winston Taylor and BCLP sit £5,000 higher.

The move comes amid a slew of recent NQ pay rises, with Mishcon de Reya raising its NQ salary to £110,000, briefly drawing level with Eversheds before the international firm nudged ahead once again.