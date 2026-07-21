Labour MP who called himself a ‘solicitor’ despite never qualifying lands top cabinet job in Burnham’s new government

Jonathan Reynolds back as Business Sec

A Labour MP who made headlines last year after describing himself as a “solicitor” despite never completing his training contract has reclaimed his old role as Business Secretary in new Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s cabinet.

Jonathan Reynolds, MP for Stalybridge and Hyde, apologised last year after it emerged he had referred to himself as a solicitor on several occasions, including on his personal LinkedIn profile, which he put down to an “administrative error”.

Reynolds completed his Graduate Diploma in Law and Legal Practice Course at BPP Law School in Manchester, then trained at Addleshaw Goddard for just 10 months, less than half his training contract, before leaving to pursue a career in politics.

Under the Solicitors Act 1974, the title “solicitor” is legally protected and may only be used by those admitted to the roll of solicitors.

The SRA investigated whether any regulatory breaches had occurred and closed its investigation in May last year, telling Legal Cheek that it did not consider it “proportionate or in the public interest to bring criminal proceedings”. It did, however, fire a warning to Reynolds that “if the behaviour is repeated, we may well reconsider our position”.

At the time, Reynolds served as Business Secretary in Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet. He faced calls to resign over his use of the title “solicitor” but remained in the post until a cabinet reshuffle in September 2025, when he was appointed Chief Whip.

But Reynolds is now back in business — quite literally. New PM Burnham appointed him to the role of Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.

Legal Cheek hopes Reynolds has been brushing up on his commercial awareness (and science!) during his spell away.