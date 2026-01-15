PostsNews

Robert Jenrick sacked as shadow justice secretary over ‘plotting’ to defect

By Julia Szaniszlo on

Ex-City lawyer dismissed from shadow cabinet

Robert Jenrick MP

Former City lawyer Robert Jenrick has been sacked as shadow justice secretary and stripped of his Conservative Party membership amid allegations that he was “plotting” to defect.

Jenrick was appointed to the post by then leadership rival and Conservative party leader Kimi Badenoch in November 2024. The MP for Newark has also held positions in immigration, housing, health and the treasury.

Badenoch said in a statement: “I have sacked Robert Jenrick from the shadow cabinet, removed the whip and suspended his party membership with immediate effect.”

“I was presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his Shadow Cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party,” Badenoch continued.

Jenrick completed a degree in history at Cambridge before studying political science at the University of Pennsylvania. He then transitioned to law, completing a conversion course at The College of Law, now The University of Law, followed by the Legal Practice Course at BPP Law School in 2006.

The MP went on to train and work in the London office of the US firm Skadden, and later had a stint at Sullivan & Cromwell.

Media reports suggest that Jenrick may be considering a move to the Reform Party, led by Nigel Farage, which earlier this week welcomed former Conservative Party Chair Nadhim Zahawi into its ranks. Jenrick’s replacement as shadow justice secretary has yet to be confirmed.

