Suits’ Harvey Specter chats to A&O Shearman partner in surreal interview

AI bubble indicator?



Harvey Specter has sat down with a top Magic Circle lawyer to discuss how he uses AI in his day-to-day work, begging the question: where does the world of legal AI marketing go from here?

The interview, posted on LinkedIn this week, sees Gabriel Macht, the actor who plays Harvey Specter in Suits, in conversation with David Wakeling, a partner at A&O Shearman and global head of the firm’s markets innovation group. Wakeling reflects on how the tool has changed his day-to-day practice.

It’s the first instalment in what Harvey says will be an ongoing series pairing its brand ambassador with real-life customers, presumably minus the ethically dubious case strategy and love triangles.

Macht’s association with the platform isn’t new. Back in February, Legal Cheek reported that Harvey had signed Macht as a brand ambassador, swapping his fictional Pearson Specter Litt corner office for a rather more literal endorsement deal.

Not to be outdone, rival legal AI outfit Legora hired its own Hollywood heavyweight two months later, signing Jude Law for a similarly glossy campaign. Quite what the next legal AI-meets-celebrity crossover will look like remains to be seen.