Womble Bond Dickinson slaps £300 levy on business class flights in bid to protect oysters

Funds restoration project



Womble Bond Dickinson has introduced a £300 charge on business class flights taken by its lawyers and staff, with the funds raised going towards restoring native oyster populations along the south coast.

The firm’s latest responsible business report reveals that the “Carbon Fee” was added to its travel policy as part of a wider effort to cut down on business travel emissions. The policy also prioritises lower-emission options such as rail travel and discourages journeys deemed unnecessary altogether.

The money raised through the fee has gone towards the Solent Oyster Restoration Project, delivered in partnership with GreenTheUK and the Blue Marine Foundation. The scheme is one of several native oyster reintroduction projects around the UK aiming to rebuild reef habitats that filter seawater and support marine biodiversity.

Womble Bond Dickinson is not the first firm to put a levy on air travel.

Shoosmiths introduced a £200 levy on staff choosing to fly back in 2022, while Simmons & Simmons committed to cutting air travel more broadly as part of its own green push in 2023. Law firms have increasingly looked to travel policy as a lever for hitting sustainability targets, with flights — and business class seats in particular — carrying a disproportionately high carbon footprint compared with standard fares.