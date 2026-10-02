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‘Do I need to submit my TC applications as soon as they open?’

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By Legal Cheek on

Ready, set, apply?


In the latest submission to our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor wonders whether speed or substance matters more when firms recruit on a rolling basis.

“Hi LC. I’m preparing my TC applications and several firms on my list recruit on a rolling basis. I keep hearing that this means I should apply as soon as possible, but my applications aren’t ready and I don’t want to rush them. Am I putting myself at a disadvantage by waiting a few weeks, or is a stronger application closer to the deadline more important than getting in early?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

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