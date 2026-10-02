‘Do I need to submit my TC applications as soon as they open?’

Ready, set, apply?



In the latest submission to our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor wonders whether speed or substance matters more when firms recruit on a rolling basis.

“Hi LC. I’m preparing my TC applications and several firms on my list recruit on a rolling basis. I keep hearing that this means I should apply as soon as possible, but my applications aren’t ready and I don’t want to rush them. Am I putting myself at a disadvantage by waiting a few weeks, or is a stronger application closer to the deadline more important than getting in early?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.