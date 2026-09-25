Akin becomes latest law firm to upgrade City offices

Another major firm relocates



Akin has swapped Spitalfields for shiny new City digs at 155 Bishopsgate, with upgraded tech, collaboration spaces and “first-class amenities” among the perks.

The move follows a period of sustained growth for Akin’s London office, where the US outfit has maintained a presence for nearly three decades.

It says the new office has been designed as a modern, flexible and tech-enabled workspace, aimed at boosting connectivity and client engagement.



Akin partner Ezra Zahabi, who heads the firm’s London office, said:

“The increased space provides a premium environment for both our people and our clients. The space combines modern technology, enhanced collaboration areas and first-class amenities to support the way we work and serve clients. It is a significant investment in our future and reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional workplace in the City.”



The relocation sees Akin leave Ten Bishops Square for 155 Bishopsgate, joining a cluster of legal heavyweights around Liverpool Street, with Mayer Brown, Baker McKenzie, A&O Shearman, Freshfields and HSF Kramer all nearby.

Akin has also had a busy year of hiring in London, adding a four-partner financial restructuring team led by Neil Devaney, as well as partner Jono Hamill as part of a four-partner transatlantic private equity team. Akin co-chair Dan Walsh described London as a “cornerstone” of the firm’s global platform, saying the move follows a period of “significant investment” and reflects its “long-term commitment” to the capital.



The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2027 shows that the firm recruits around eight trainees annually in London through its vacation scheme.