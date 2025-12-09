PostsAnalysis

Exclusive research: 58% of junior barristers at top chambers are Oxbridge grads

Down from over 70% pre-Covid

Exclusive Legal Cheek data shows that the bar’s most sought-after chambers continue to draw heavily from Oxbridge talent, but there are signs that the elite university duo’s grip on pupillage places is starting to loosen.

A deep dive into the educational backgrounds of the five most junior tenants at 50 of the country’s leading sets reveals a clear picture of how elite chambers are recruiting and who’s actually getting through the door.

At the very top end of Oxbridge recruitment, the five most junior barristers at six leading commercial and chancery sets all studied at Oxford or Cambridge at undergraduate level.

Across 34 out of 50 sets on our Chambers Most List 2026, Oxbridge graduates made up the majority of those progressing from pupillage into tenancy, with at least three of the five most recent tenants at each set coming from the two elite universities.

Overall, we looked at close to 250 junior barristers across 50 sets to see how many had completed their undergraduate degree at Oxbridge. Our research shows that 143 of them — or 58% — are Oxbridge alumni. While this still accounts for more than half of all juniors surveyed, it represents a notable drop from pre-Covid levels of as high as 77%, and likely reflects the efforts some sets have made to broaden access and recruit from a wider range of universities, including through Legal Cheek‘s Virtual Pupillage Fairs.

The tendency to recruit from Oxbridge broadly aligns with practice area: sets operating in the most lucrative fields — company law, financial regulation, tax, and private international disputes — show the highest proportions of Oxbridge grads. By contrast, sets with broader practices spanning mixed civil, public and specialist areas display a wider spread of educational backgrounds, including larger numbers from Russell Group and other universities.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, chambers that recruit predominantly from Oxbridge also tend to offer some of the higher pupillage awards.

Which chambers recruit the most Oxbridge grads? 🎓

Chambers Oxbridge-educated new tenants*
2TG 5 out of 5
4 New Square Chambers 5 out of 5
4 Stone Buildings 5 out of 5
Falcon Chambers 5 out of 5
Monckton Chambers 5 out of 5
XXIV Old Buildings 5 out of 5
1 Crown Office Row 4 out of 5
Atkin Chambers 4 out of 5
Crown Office Chambers 4 out of 5
Deka Chambers 4 out of 5
Erskine Chambers 4 out of 5
Gray’s Inn Tax Chambers 4 out of 5
Selborne Chambers 4 out of 5
South Square 4 out of 5
Twenty Essex 4 out of 5
Wilberforce Chambers 4 out of 5
12 King’s Bench Walk 3 out of 5
3 Hare Court 3 out of 5
39 Essex Chambers 3 out of 5
3VB 3 out of 5
42BR Barristers 3 out of 5
5 Essex Chambers 3 out of 5
5 Stone Buildings 3 out of 5
7KBW 3 out of 5
Cornerstone Barristers 3 out of 5
Fountain Court Chambers 3 out of 5
Francis Taylor Building 3 out of 5
Gough Square Chambers 3 out of 5
Henderson Chambers 3 out of 5
Keating Chambers 3 out of 5
Maitland Chambers 3 out of 5
Outer Temple Chambers 3 out of 5
Radcliffe Chambers 3 out of 5
Serle Court 3 out of 5
11KBW 2 out of 5
Blackstone Chambers 2 out of 5
Devereux Chambers 2 out of 5
Hailsham Chambers 2 out of 5
Landmark Chambers 2 out of 5
Tanfield Chambers 2 out of 5
Ten Old Square 2 out of 5
3PB 1 out of 5
Brick Court Chambers 1 out of 5
Essex Court Chambers 1 out of 5
Kings Chambers 1 out of 5
Serjeants’ Inn Chambers 1 out of 5
7BR 0 out of 5
New Square Chambers 0 out of 5
No5 Chambers 0 out of 5

*Figure is for the five most junior members of chambers; does not include postgraduate studies.

Dilly Binsdale

‘Figure is for the five most junior members of chambers; *DOES NOT* include postgraduate studies.’

Ah, right. Yes. Because the BCL is famously not conducive to a career at the commercial and chancery bar.

Anonymous

I must say, I do find LC’s attitude of excluding post-graduate studies a bit of a difficult one to swallow insofar as a fair reflection of the Bar’s Oxbridge-itis is concerned.

As Dilly notes, that therefore excludes the circa-£35,000.00 BCL.

Of course, any given student with an LLB (as opposed to a BA in Jurisprudence) who finds themselves with a golden ticket onto the BCL and can find the funds for it is obviously impressive enough to warrant a place at a top Chambers. All the more so if they can plead their case for scholarship funding.

The same can be said for the comparatively less common LLM(Cantab) and M/D.Phil, which seem to rear their own heads every now and then on the CVs of pupils and early tenants at these chambers.

It is wondered whether or not these statistics would up-tick were LC to review its audit with that in mind.

