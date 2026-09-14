 Skip to content
PostsPodcast

The REAL REASON training contract numbers are falling (clue: it’s not AI… yet) 

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

2

What’s actually behind the 2% drop in training contracts, and why is the decline far less dramatic than headlines may suggest?

Training contract numbers across 100 Legal Cheek Most List firms have fallen by 2%, a smaller decline than many may have anticipated amid concerns about AI’s impact on legal recruitment.

In this episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, founder and publisher Alex Aldridge sits down with events co-ordinator and future trainee Hannah Thompson to unpack this data, examining standout figures and discussing what the broader trends reveal for aspiring solicitors.

While AI is often perceived as a major disruptive force in the world of graduate recruitment, the latest figures suggest that it is not yet having a significant impact on trainee numbers.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is sponsored by Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract

Instead, Alex and Hannah explore whether the rise of solicitor apprenticeships may be the more dominant factor behind the 2% decline in available training contracts. With an increasing number of firms expanding their apprenticeship programmes, this could offer a more convincing, and potentially less alarming, explanation than the growth of AI.

Despite all the noise, the figures may offer some reassurance that AI is not, for now, replacing the trainee solicitor.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is proudly independent. Thanks to our sponsor Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract, for making that possible


Simpson Thacher early careers

guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Trainee
Trainee
9 hours ago

Don’t think Links decided to drop their trainee numbers by 40 just because of SAs, which they have had since 2023.

10
Reply
Miss Marple
Miss Marple
4 hours ago

The British MC firms are feeling the squeeze from US firms in London keeping hold of their institutional clients for full service purposes. It had to happen.

1
Reply

Related Stories

news

Exclusive data: Trainee numbers fall by 2% across 100 Legal Cheek Most List firms

Linklaters is the biggest faller, shedding 40 TCs after ramping up its solicitor apprenticeship programme, but US firms are supporting the market as they continue to hire more trainees in London

4 days ago
8
news

‘Exploitative behaviour’: Law firm partner warns trainees not to sell TC application advice

Rookies put on notice

Aug 17 2026 10:32am
14
news

5 things you should be doing now to prepare for TC application season

With the new grad recruitment cycle approaching, Legal Cheek's Nadia Ismail, herself a future trainee, shares five ways to make applications that bit easier

Aug 13 2026 8:20am
3