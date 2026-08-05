5 things you should be doing now to prepare for TC application season

With the new grad recruitment cycle approaching, future trainee Nadia Ismail shares five ways to make applications that bit easier



The start of a new recruitment cycle can feel overwhelming, especially when applications have to fit around university, work and everything else going on. The good news is you do not need to have it all figured out before applications open. A little preparation now can save plenty of time (and stress) later. Here are five things I found useful to get in order beforehand.

1. Start narrowing the field

Before applications open, it is worth starting to think about the kind of firms you can actually see yourself at. You definitely do not need a final shortlist at this stage, but having a few things you care about, whether that is practice areas, trainee intake size, international opportunities or the type of training on offer, can make the sheer number of firms out there feel a little less overwhelming.

When I was narrowing down my own list, I found myself drawn to US firms, largely because of their smaller trainee intakes. I liked the idea of being part of a close-knit cohort and building strong relationships with the people I would be training alongside. I was also attracted to the opportunities that smaller teams can offer, including taking on more responsibility, attempting tasks that might otherwise sit with junior associates and learning through the work itself.

2. Get the boring bits out of the way now

Some firms will let you upload a transcript and move on. Others will ask you to enter every module and grade manually, alongside your GCSEs, A-levels and employment history. It is hardly the most exciting part of the process, but gathering all of this now, and checking for any gaps or inconsistencies in your CV, can save a surprising amount of time later.

I’d also suggest setting up a simple application tracker. I found it useful to include things like each firm’s deadline and recruitment stages, such as a written application, Watson Glaser, video interview or assessment day. You can also tailor it to whatever else you want to keep on top of: open days, events, application status or notes. Most people will be fitting applications around university, a job or both, so having everything in one place gives you one less thing to juggle, helps you prioritise what needs doing first, and can make a busy few months feel a little more manageable.

3. Pull together your experiences

Rather than simply listing the roles you have had, go a step further and think about what you actually did in each one. What did you contribute? What challenges came up? What were the outcomes? What did you learn? Which skills or qualities did you develop, and, where it makes sense, how might those translate to life as a trainee?

Doing this now saves you from digging through your memory every time an application asks for an example. It also doubles as interview prep: if you are invited to one later in the cycle, you already have a document setting out your experiences, responsibilities and reflections.

While you are going through them, think about what might set you apart. Plenty of applicants will have strong grades, society positions and work experience, but what did you bring to yours? It does not need to be revolutionary. A particular contribution, responsibility or even a non-law-related experience can still say a lot about you.

4. Get something out of every event

Attending events is useful, but try to go in with an idea of what you actually want to get out of them. At an open day, that might mean learning more about the firm’s culture, training or the type of work trainees get involved in. At a virtual practice-area event, you might want to understand what the work looks like day to day and whether it genuinely interests you. Come with a few questions and use the opportunity to speak to people across the firm: trainees, associates, partners and graduate recruitment can all give you a slightly different perspective.

Those conversations can help you decide whether the firm is the right fit for you, but they can also make a later application more convincing. Being able to explain what you learnt at an event, a conversation that stood out, or something that genuinely surprised you, gives far more substance to your interest in the firm.

5. Start thinking about your ‘why’

‘Why law?’, ‘Why a solicitor?’ and ‘Why commercial law?’ are hardly surprise questions, so it is worth giving them some thought before applications open. They can crop up at the written stage and are likely to resurface in some form at interview. Try to move beyond broad answers like enjoying fast-paced work or being interested in the “intersection of law and business”, and think about what has genuinely led you there. Was it a module, work experience, an event or even a conversation that changed how you thought about the job?

These are also some of the more important questions to get clear in your own head. Firms want to understand not only that you want the career, but that you know what it involves and why that suits you personally. Having a clear motivation, backed up by specific experiences, will naturally make you sound more convincing, and, just as importantly, forces you to ask yourself whether this is actually the path you want to pursue.

Looking to hit the ground running this autumn? Sign up to The Legal Cheek September Virtual Law Fair, taking place on Wednesday 2 September, 2-5pm. Over fifty top law firms will be attending and you will have the chance to chat to lawyers, trainees and graduate recruitment to hear about the work they do and what they’re looking for in new trainees.

Nadia Ismail is a writer at Legal Cheek. She studied law at Durham University and is a future trainee solicitor.