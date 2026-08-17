‘Exploitative behaviour’: Law firm partner warns trainees not to sell TC application advice

Rookies put on notice



A London law firm partner has urged incoming trainees not to charge aspiring solicitors for application advice, warning that successful applicants are increasingly seeking to cash in on their training contract wins.

Paul Leamy, a partner at Temple Bright, took to LinkedIn to call on law firm early talent teams to actively discourage future trainees from monetising their recruitment know-how.

Leamy said he had noticed a “growing trend” of candidates who had successfully navigated competitive vacation scheme and training contract processes offering application advice on social media in return for what he described as “not insignificant fees”.

“This exploitative behaviour doesn’t sit well with me at all,” he wrote.

The partner argued that many of those now charging for advice are likely to have received support themselves while applying, adding that in his view, “paying it forward should not be for monetary gain”.

Leamy reserved particular criticism for one unnamed social media creator who, he claimed, “habitually sniggers” while analysing rejected applications in posts.

“So irritating!” he wrote, adding that he had seen little in the creator’s content that he found “particularly impressive”. Some of the guidance being offered was, in his view, “bum advice”.

He also warned would-be lawyers against assuming that securing a training contract automatically makes someone an expert on graduate recruitment.

“Just because someone has been successful in securing an opportunity, it doesn’t make them an expert on the process,” Leamy warns. “There are many factors at play. And despite their wild claims, I don’t believe these individuals have any ‘magic sauce’ to share.”

The partner also raised a more serious legal point, questioning whether trainees running paid application advice businesses were keeping on top of the regulatory requirements that could come with them.

He said he hoped future employees were complying with “all the legal obligations” applicable to their businesses, flagging in particular a potential requirement to register with the Information Commissioner’s Office and pay a data protection fee.

Turning to aspiring solicitors, Leamy urged them not to pay for application advice, pointing instead to the “whole army” of successful applicants and lawyers willing to help for free. “Reach out to people at your target firms,” he concluded. “You may be surprised at just how much some people want to pay it forward.”

The post drew support from across the profession. Shoosmiths head of emerging talent Samantha Hope commented that she “100% agree[d]”, while Patrick McCann, former director of learning at Linklaters and now chief executive of the City of London Law Society, warned that aspiring solicitors are “really up against it” and should be able to access help without fees.

Solicitor Iqra Ali also thanked Leamy for “calling it out”, questioning how people could monetise advice when they themselves were likely to have benefited from free support. “It’s exploiting those who are desperate for help and would do anything to get that help,” she added.