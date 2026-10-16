Barrister disbarred over role in £1.8 million legal aid scam

Jailed in 2024



A barrister and part-time judge jailed for three years over his role in a £1.8 million legal aid fraud has been ordered to be disbarred by an independent disciplinary tribunal.

Rasib Ghaffar was convicted in early 2024 of conspiring to defraud the Legal Aid Fund between 2011 and 2012, as previously reported by Legal Cheek. His appeal against the conviction was rejected earlier this year.

Ghaffar was part of a group that submitted fraudulent claims for defendants’ costs orders to the Legal Aid Agency totalling £1.8 million, of which £469,477 was paid out. He personally submitted a claim for £184,000 for 350 hours of work on a case in which he had been instructed for just seven days.

The tribunal found the professional misconduct charge brought by the Bar Standards Board (BSB) proved, concluding that “Ghaffar acted in a manner that was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or the profession or could reasonably be seen by the public to undermine his integrity.”

A spokesperson for the BSB said:

“Mr Ghaffar’s conduct in defrauding the legal aid fund led to a criminal conviction for dishonesty and falls well below the standards that the public expect of barristers. The order to disbar him reflects this.”

The tribunal’s findings remain subject to appeal.