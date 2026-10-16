Barrister or solicitor? How to choose the right path for you

Future trainee and pupil talk it out

When it comes to pursuing a legal career, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach, with personal preferences, strengths and ambitions all playing a part in the decision.

Legal Cheek writers Nadia Ismail, a future trainee solicitor, and Saul Agar-Ward, a future pupil barrister, sit down to explore the solicitor and barrister routes, sharing their own journeys into law and what ultimately drew them towards their respective career paths.

From collaborative, client-facing work in law firms to the independence and advocacy associated with the Bar, what are the key differences between the two professions? What are the advantages and challenges of each route, and how can aspiring lawyers work out which path best suits their interests, personalities and preferred ways of working?

In this episode, we discuss our experiences of studying law, navigating the qualification process and deciding between the two professions, alongside the realities of each career, the importance of gaining practical experience and the factors students should consider before making their choice.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

To help you make your choice, check out and compare firms and chambers on the Legal Cheek Firms and Chambers Most Lists 2027.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is proudly independent. Thanks to our sponsor Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract, for making that possible





