Small law firms being put off hiring solicitor apprentices by funding changes, Law Society says

‘Stifling effect’



Small law firms are being discouraged from taking on solicitor apprentices following changes to government funding, the Law Society has warned.

In its new ‘Small Firm Manifesto‘ published this week, the Chancery Lane body raises concerns over restrictions introduced in January which limit public funding for Level 7 solicitor apprenticeships to those aged 21 and under when they start, subject to certain exceptions.

It argues that the changes are excluding mature entrants and career changers from the funded route, while creating uncertainty among smaller firms about the financial commitments involved in training apprentices over several years.

The Society warns that this is putting firms off using apprenticeships altogether, including for younger candidates who remain eligible for funding.

The manifesto states that the restrictions have a “stifling effect on the use of the apprenticeship route” and calls on the government to work with Skills England to restore meaningful access to funded Level 7 solicitor apprenticeships for small and medium-sized firms, regardless of age.

The manifesto also raises concerns about confusion surrounding the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), particularly the responsibilities of small firm employers who recruit candidates yet to complete their assessments. The Society says the transition to the SQE has created “new complexity” for smaller practices, which often lack dedicated HR or training teams to help navigate the qualification process.

It is calling for clearer guidance on employer responsibilities, alongside a campaign to improve awareness of apprenticeship routes and the support available to firms. The Society also wants the government to explore whether funding under the new Growth and Skills Levy could be extended to SQE preparation courses, providing support where the full Level 7 apprenticeship route is unavailable.

The warnings come as recruitment and retention remain a major concern for smaller practices, with 85% of firms in the Society’s research identifying staffing difficulties as a dominant challenge. The manifesto argues that apprenticeships offer firms an opportunity to develop their own talent while opening up the profession to candidates from more diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.