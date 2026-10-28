Trainee: ‘My supervisor leaves much earlier than I do but still expects me to work late. Is this normal?’

P****d off 😠



In the latest submission to our Career Conundrums series, a trainee questions whether it’s normal for their supervisor to regularly head home early while leaving them with last-minute work and late-night requests.

“Hi Legal Cheek. The subject line pretty much sums it up, but I’m a third-seat trainee and I’m starting to get a bit pissed off with my current supervisor (senior associate, not partner). They’re often out the door by 6:30pm but regularly dump a load of work on me just before leaving. On one occasion, they left the office at around 5pm and then emailed me with some ‘urgent’ work at about 7:15pm, just as I was getting ready to head home. Is this sort of thing normal for trainees, or am I being screwed over?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.