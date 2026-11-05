Weil’s shock collapse: What’s happening to current and future trainees?

Uncertain future

What happens when one of the world’s most profitable law firms suddenly collapses?

In the latest episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, editor Tom Connelly is joined by writer Saul Agar-Ward to explore the surprise implosion of Weil, unpacking what happened at the firm, what’s next for its trainees and junior lawyers, and how the industry might be banding together to help.

We discuss the uncertainty ahead for the firm’s employees, the triggers of the collapse, and the divide between mobile decision-makers and their vulnerable rookies.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is proudly independent. Thanks to our sponsor Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract, for making that possible.





