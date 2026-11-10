Addleshaws and Fieldfisher pick rival legal AI giants Harvey and Legora as adoption race heats up

More tech tie-ups



Addleshaw Goddard and Fieldfisher have announced collaborations with Harvey and Legora respectively, in the most recent legal AI moves from top City law firms.

Addleshaw’s partnership with Harvey will give more than 3,400 lawyers and staff across its offices in Europe, the Middle East and Asia access to the AI platform. The firm also plans to work with Harvey to develop new AI-enabled services.

Meanwhile, the Fieldfisher agreement brings Legora to the firm’s 1,400 lawyers and business service professionals across all offices.

The decisions follow a host of other partnerships between legal AI platforms and top firms , with Harvey agreements already in place at A&O Shearman and Slaughter and May, Legora integrated into Linklaters, and Freshfields having partnered with Anthropic. Meanwhile, Hogan Lovells Cadawalader made the unusual move to team up with Harvey and Legora, arguing that “no single AI solution” can cover the bases of a modern international law firm.

Commenting on the firm’s agreement with Harvey, the managing partner of Addleshaw Goddard, Andrew Johnston, said: