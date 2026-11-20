Swaps case law for cakes

A Birmingham City University law student is in the running to be crowned Britain’s best amateur baker after securing a place in the final of The Great British Bake Off.

Mo Mahir, 22, is in his third and final year of an LLB at Birmingham City University (BCU). The budding baker filmed the Channel 4 competition while sitting his second-year law exams.

Mahir impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson during Tuesday night’s Patisserie Week semi-final, picking up the coveted Star Baker title as fellow contestant Gabe Capes became the latest to leave the tent. It was his second Star Baker win of the series, having also claimed the title in the opening episode.

Mahir, who hopes to become a solicitor, first caught the baking bug aged nine after stumbling across an online video showing how to make a mug cake.

Mahir isn’t the first legally-minded baker to make a splash in the famous white tent. Manchester law graduate John Whaite won the competition back in 2012, before later accepting a place on the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC) with ambitions of becoming a family law barrister.

Mahir will now face fellow finalists Moyin Odeniran and Tom Whittaker when the final airs on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 24 November. Whether the aspiring solicitor can secure a winning verdict remains to be seen.