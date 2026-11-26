Supports 175 lawyer-hopefuls



A fund backed by some of the City’s biggest law firms has secured more than £2 million in pledges since its launch, enough to support 175 aspiring social welfare solicitors through the qualification process.

The Social Welfare Solicitors’ Qualification Fund (SWSQF) covers the cost of Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) preparation courses and assessment fees for people already working in social welfare law. The funding helps them qualify while continuing to work for organisations that serve disadvantaged communities.

The City of London Law Society launched the scheme in 2021 in partnership with SQE prep provider BARBRI. Since then, 45 organisations have pledged funding, including A&O Shearman, Clifford Chance, Freshfields, Linklaters and White & Case, as well as the City of London Solicitors’ Company Charitable Fund.

So far, 55 recipients have qualified as social welfare solicitors. The fund estimates that the pledges will support more than 221,000 hours of frontline legal work for people in need.

Commenting on the funding milestone, Sarah Sackman KC MP, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, said:

“The Social Welfare Solicitors’ Qualification Fund is an impressive example of what can be achieved when organisations from across the legal profession work collaboratively. By helping committed social welfare practitioners qualify as solicitors and remain within the sector, the initiative is strengthening the future social welfare legal workforce, helping improve access to justice for some of the most vulnerable members of society across England and Wales.”

“I welcome the commitment already shown by organisations from across the legal profession and hope others will consider how they too might support this important initiative,” Sackman added.