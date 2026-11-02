Top Weil lawyers eye lucrative moves as trainees face uncertain future

Kirkland and Gibson Dunn linked with major team moves following shock wind-down announcement



A raft of top partners at Weil have secured new roles or are in talks over potentially lucrative moves to rival firms, while trainees face uncertainty over their futures following the US law firm’s shock collapse.

Among those reportedly weighing up their next move is Ramona Nee, who had been chosen to lead Weil from the start of 2027. The US-based private equity specialist is now understood to be in advanced discussions with heavyweight Kirkland & Ellis, with a possible deal involving more than 40 of her colleagues, according to Bloomberg Law.

Over in London, Gibson Dunn is reportedly preparing to welcome a sizeable group from Weil’s private funds practice, with almost 40 lawyers potentially making the switch. The deal would see several partners join the US outfit alongside other members of the team.

The potential move is not simply a response to Weil’s recent troubles. Gibson Dunn had reportedly been trying to bring the group on board for more than a year, with negotiations starting well before the US firm announced plans to close.

It remains unclear whether any of Weil’s trainees will be included in the potential moves to Kirkland and Gibson Dunn, leaving questions over whether those still completing their training contracts might also find new homes at rival firms.

The developments come amid a wider exodus of senior talent from the firm, including high-profile departures to firm’s including Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Sullivan & Cromwell.

But while some of Weil’s most senior lawyers appear to have plenty of options, things are less straightforward for those only just starting their legal careers.

The firm recruits around 15 trainees each year in London, the 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows, meaning roughly 30 rookies are currently working their way through its two-year training programme. The planned closure raises questions about how they will complete their training contracts and what will happen to students who have already accepted offers to join in future years.

There is also uncertainty for associates at the firm’s City office, who are understood to have been offered a 90-day payout ahead of an expected closure on 31 December. The City of London Law Society (CLLS) has pledged to support those affected, with particular concern for trainees and junior lawyers.

Colin Passmore, chairman of the CLLS, said:

“Our primary concern is everyone at Weil’s office, particularly the trainees and junior lawyers here in London, who will understandably be anxious about what these latest developments mean for their careers.”

The difference in fortunes comes against a backdrop of hefty earnings at the top of Weil, where average profits per equity partner stand at around £3.6 million. While the sums involved in the reported moves remain unknown, the partners are being linked with some of the biggest names in US law.

Weil announced last week that its management committee had recommended an “orderly wind-down“, bringing months of senior departures, unsuccessful merger discussions and leadership uncertainty to a head. The New York-founded firm has around 1,200 lawyers globally and has been in business for more than 90 years.

The proposal is expected to go before partners for a vote in the coming days, with the firm saying it would continue supporting staff during the closure process.