Advice needed



In the latest submission to Legal Cheek’s popular Career Conundrums series, a trainee solicitor worries that training at a high street firm could hold them back when applying for a role at a bigger corporate outfit.

“I have finished my law degree gaining a 2:1 and am currently working in a high street firm as a legal assistant and am going to start courses for the SQE1 and SQE2 to sit them over the next two years. This will be my training contract period.”

“I plan to move to a corporate firm potentially in Cambridge, Norwich or London once I qualify as a solicitor. However, I am worried that training in a high street firm will deter bigger firms from accepting me, especially if I haven’t touched on the areas of law that I would potentially like to work in.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.