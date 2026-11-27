Advice needed
In the latest submission to Legal Cheek’s popular Career Conundrums series, a trainee solicitor worries that training at a high street firm could hold them back when applying for a role at a bigger corporate outfit.
“I have finished my law degree gaining a 2:1 and am currently working in a high street firm as a legal assistant and am going to start courses for the SQE1 and SQE2 to sit them over the next two years. This will be my training contract period.”
“I plan to move to a corporate firm potentially in Cambridge, Norwich or London once I qualify as a solicitor. However, I am worried that training in a high street firm will deter bigger firms from accepting me, especially if I haven’t touched on the areas of law that I would potentially like to work in.”
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Unfortunately you’re probably correct.
You’ll be up against a huge number of NQs looking for similar roles but who have corporate experience.
That said, I wish you all the best!
Speaking as someone who made this very move, it is not impossible. You just need to learn how to articulate your experience and apply it to the skills you’ll need as a corporate solicitor.
Your experience will not be looked down on by the right firm. Good luck!
The issue is more one of relevant experience, commercial exposure and the competitiveness of the recruitment market.
When you qualify, you will potentially be competing against candidates who have spent two years training at commercial law firms, undertaking complex transactions, advising corporate clients and developing expertise in their chosen practice areas.
Put yourself in the position of a hiring partner. If you have two newly qualified solicitors applying for a corporate position, one with relevant M&A experience and the other with no transactional experience, which candidate are you more likely to recruit?
That is not a reflection of your intelligence, capabilities or potential as a solicitor. It is a commercial recruitment decision.
My advice would be to work backwards from your long-term career objectives. If you already know that you want to practise corporate law at a City firm, why not start applying for training contracts at commercial firms now, whilst continuing to gain experience at your current firm?
You could also consider moving to a regional commercial firm before eventually transitioning to a larger City firm.
I would caution against assuming that simply obtaining the title of solicitor will open the same doors irrespective of where you trained or the experience you acquired.
Qualification establishes that you have met the regulatory requirements to become a solicitor. It does not establish that you possess the specialist experience required for every area of legal practice.
Moving from a high street firm to a major corporate firm is possible, but it is easier to position yourself for that transition now than to attempt to address a lack of relevant experience after qualification.
I’d ideally try and get at least some exposure during your TC to the area you’re keen practice as an NQ. You’d be surprised how much overlap there is, especially in property law.
It will be tough but potentially doable – it depends on a number of factors.
1) What practice areas have you covered during your TC and what practice area do you want to go into? Things like resi conveyancing and wills and probate are harder to do at larger firms with a corporate focus because they tend not to have teams doing that. But if you’ve managed to get some decent commercial contracts, civil litigation, family work, commercial property or private client/tax work, then that could align with larger and more corporate/commercial firms.
2) What are your salary expectations? Larger firms in the regions like hiring from the national/international firms BUT pay is an issue as those people will demand high salaries – you may be more attractive if you are willing to accept something towards the bottom of their pay scales (eg you’re the NQ that will take the job for 45k not 65k).
3) Would you be able to bring clients with you? Some of the larger regional firms would like that (not all) and
even if they are not suited to those firms, being able to show a track record of originating work is attractive in of itself.
What’s stopped you applying for TCs at bigger firms?