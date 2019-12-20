Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Jo Maugham QC: How cowed judges could let Boris Johnson break the law [Prospect Magazine]

It’s a very harsh environment’: judge’s play shines light on family courts [The Guardian]

The fog of depression [It’s a lawyer’s life]

Applying legal design to Donoghue v. Stevenson [Damian Curran blog]

What is commercial awareness and how can I improve my knowledge? [Junior Lawyers Division blog]

Staying sane a litigator: surviving Christmas [Civil Litigation Brief]

All you need to know about probation [Russell Webster blog]

Landmarks in law: the office Christmas party that ended in court [The Guardian]

Man wins ‘fleeting defamation’ case and is awarded €500, should the law of defamation really concern itself with such a trifle? [Inforrm’s Blog]

Welcome to law school, where feelings are more important than facts [The Epoch Times]

Richard Susskind: My case for online courts [Legal Cheek]

5 ways chess can make you a better law student and lawyer [The Conversation]

How far has the sector come since the first female lawyer? [Law Society Gazette]

Law and technology: A matter of perspective [Legal Futures]

Coming soon: Legal Cheek’s 2020 student event schedule [Legal Cheek Hub]

“I suggest to my trainees that the easy thing to do is save at least half of the increase in salary you get from qualifying. That way you don’t notice the money going to tomorrow and away from today. If you keep doing that, it’s not too long until that saving adds up into a meaningful wedge that can go down as a deposit. Home ownership makes your life a lot easier, and if you can afford it, it’s still worth doing.” [Legal Cheek comments]