Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper and Clifford Chance lead the way on 2020 brand power rankings

Based on opinions of multinational bigwigs

Baker McKenzie has once again topped an annual ranking of the best law firm brands, finishing head and shoulders above big City names including Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy.

The Acritas Global Elite Brand Index 2020, compiled by market research specialist Acritas, is based on the opinions of over 1,500 key players across the world’s largest multinationals with revenues in excess of $1 billion.

With Bakers taking top spot for the tenth consecutive year, and extending its lead over its nearest rivals in the process, DLA Piper and Clifford Chance were left to secure second and third positions respectively — switching spots from last year’s index. US player Jones Day rose two places to secure fourth, while Allen & Overy tied fifth alongside Hogan Lovells.

Milton Cheng, global chair of Bakers, said: “Market disruption is an accepted reality for business, as new competition and technologies drive the pace of change faster than ever before. Our clients want lawyers who are prepared to lead, differentiate and adapt in a constantly changing world.”

He continued: “We are unquestionably the leading cross-border law firm that large, global clients trust for complex transactional and other matters involving multiple jurisdictions. That’s why we are top of mind across so many countries and areas of law. Topping this ranking for the tenth consecutive year underlines that.”

Elsewhere, Norton Rose Fulbright placed seventh, Freshfields, Linklaters and White & Case tied eighth, and Dentons shared eleventh spot with Latham & Watkins.