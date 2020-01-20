News

Reports of sexual misconduct at law firms hit all-time high in wake of #MeToo

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
14

Complaints to regulator more than double in five years, figures show

Figures released by the solicitors’ watchdog show reports of sexual misconduct in the legal profession have more than doubled in five years.

Complaints of inappropriate behaviour to the Solicitors Regulation Authority jumped from 25 in 2014-15 to 63 in 2018-19, a rise of 152%, according to a response to a freedom of information request submitted by London law firm GQ|Littler.

“The increases coincide with the growth of the #MeToo movement, and likely reflect broader cultural changes arising from that,” said Sophie Vanhegan, a partner at the employment law specialist firm. “Although there has been progress among UK law firms, such as restrictions on alcohol consumption at work events, these figures show that there is still progress to be made.”

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The City’s big players have been cracking down on misbehaviour in recent months. Slaughter and May announced it was banning work-subsidised ski trips after a female lawyer accused a male colleague of sexual harassment on a firm skiing holiday, while Linklaters confirmed the introduction of a new sober supervisor scheme, which sees partners assign a member of staff to remain booze-free and supervise at work events where alcohol is being served.

Last year fellow magic circle player Freshfields made national headlines after the high-profile resignation of partner Ryan Beckwith over a sexual misconduct finding. The firm went on to set up a conduct committee and introduce new rules that could see partners fined up to 20% of their profit share for misbehaviour.

14 Comments

Anonymous

Will be interesting to see how many of them are true.



Anonymous

A tiny number of complaints. Shows how small an issue this in the profession. The inflated pseudo-surveys of the MeToo extremists have to be seen for the nonsense that they are. The complaints that have surfaced in the press recently do seem to be matters that have been dealt with in a very heavy handed manner by the regulators.



Anon

The BSB isn’t heavy handed. Look at Lord Lester: found to have harassed someone; voted out of the House of Lords; but not sanctioned by the BSB.

The SRA is much tougher. See that guy from Freshfields who was suspended for similar conduct.



Jabba

The BSB suspended someone for a drunken pass in the back of a cab. The SRA found against the Freshfields partner for a drunken pass after heavy Friday drinks. They are both as bad as each other.



Anon

The BSB is not heavy handed. Look at Lord Lester: found to have harassed someone; voted out of the House of Lords; but not sanctioned by the BSB.

The SRA is much tougher. See that guy from Freshfields who was suspended for similar conduct.



Anonymous

Lester wasn’t found guilty of harassing anyone, wasn’t voted out of the House of Lords, and was completely cleared by the BSB of any wrongdoing.

Nobody from Freshfields was suspended for similar conduct.



Anonymous

Firms are cracking down on allegations of misbehaviour, not on misbehaviour itself. They’re two different things.



Anon

There rarely is a good reason for female associates to lie about such matters.

Women who make complaints about those above them on the corporate hierarchy are almost always forced to resign. Often, the working environment becomes intolerable and the firm quietly sides with the partner/senior associate.

Generally, the lawyers dismissed by the firms are repeat offenders. They are merely being weeded out.



Anonymous

There’s plenty of reason to lie (money, jealousy, etc).

Complainants can be treated badly, but there are a huge amount of false or exaggerated claims.

Many of those accused are innocent, far from being weeded out.



Anon

The BSB is not that heavy handed. Look at Lord Lester: found to have harassed someone; voted out of the House of Lords; but not sanctioned by the BSB.

The SRA is much tougher. See that guy from Freshfields who was suspended for similar conduct.



Fantastic Repurposed Unicorns

Would that the BSB were heavy-handed.

You’d be amazed how much sexual harassment happens at legal charities by pupil barristers.

Of course, these same people go on to create lots of problems for their chambers.



Times Up

Looks like a lot of lawyers here are running scared of what they’ve done finally coming out into the open.

Funny how these same people never accuse anyone else (not prisoners, altar boys, corporate clients, whistleblowing medics or anyone else in society) of mass deception.

Could all these people coming forward more likely than not be telling the truth?



Anonymous

Given the high proportion of false accusations in sexual harassment cases, unlikely.



Anonymous

The Beckwith case was completely outside the remit of the SRA and regarded a private matter.

The suspicion is that he was targeted because of his gender.



