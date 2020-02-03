News

BSB to introduce single pupil barrister recruitment timetable

Standardised approach will be ‘fairer’, says regulator

All chambers in England and Wales will need to bring their pupil recruitment processes in line with the Pupillage Gateway timetable, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) has confirmed.

The Gateway, operated by the Bar Council and runs from November through to May, prescribes the set timetable for each stage of pupil recruitment, including the publication of adverts, submission dates for applications, shortlisting, interviews and making offers.

Previously chambers were required to advertise their pupillage vacancies on the Gateway but did not have to adhere to its timetable.

The BSB says the new rule, which comes into force on 1 November, will make pupillage recruitment “fairer and more consistent”

Separately, the regulator confirmed it will now require mandatory contracts between pupil barristers and their chambers in order to improve each party’s “awareness of their obligations”.

The written agreements, which must be in place for all pupillages commencing from 1 May, will make the pupillage experience across the bar more consistent and could, according to the regulator, help reduce the risk of pupil barristers being subjected to “inappropriate behaviour”.

The Bar Council previously backed the move, claiming some sets were guilty of “truly shocking” treatment of their pupils, and that written contracts might concentrate chambers’ minds on their responsibilities.

Commenting on the reforms, BSB director of strategy and policy, Ewen MacLeod, said: “The introduction of a single timetable will make pupillage recruitment fairer and more consistent, while written pupillage agreements will enhance pupils’ and chambers’ understanding of their obligations.”

He continued:

“The decision to introduce these measures reaffirms the BSB’s commitment to make bar training more accessible, affordable and flexible while sustaining high standards. We are committed to working closely with the profession and the Bar Council to implement these reforms”.

7 Comments

Anonymous

More awful impositions by the thought police. When the “diversity” warriors say “jump”, the BSB says “how high?”.

Why

So the BSB think a piece of paper will stop inappropriate behaviour and exploitation of pupils?

BSB

I have in my hand a piece of paper.

That will secure diversity in our time.

Legal Undercat

There is quite a lot of regulations governing pupillage as it is (although I’m in favour of these reforms).

It’s third sixers and squatters that really need regulatory protection but there’s nothing in place beyond general barrister to barrister obligations, and there’s no proposals to change that…

Larry P

This.

Some chambers take the mick with how they treat third sixers.

Unpaid work, chain to the desk mentality, psychological abuse, you name it.

Without regulation you will always get unfit people engaging in this sort of behaviour. If the BSB were serious they would have cracked down on this long ago. Guarantee if they launched a consultation with a guarantee of anonymity for contributions, they’d find the responses most enlightening.

Yes

The BSB churns out policy after policy. What we need are binding rules which are monitored and enforced.

For instance, pupils during first six are often made to do unpaid work for which barristers bill the client, directly or indirectly. This could be prohibited.

During second six, pupils often incur great expense at covering low paid work in far flung courts just so senior members of chambers can then receive more lucrative work from those solicitors. This could be better regulated.

Corbynista

No it won’t. The benefit brought about by the flexible timetable is that it allows working full-time and studying part-time to apply throughout the year at their own pace, hence not missing out on applications during the pupillage gateway timetable. This will lead to many being disadvantaged.

A foolish, rash decision.

